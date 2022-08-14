Golf Courses Taking Measures To Cool Courses During Extreme Heat

Sunday, August 14th 2022, 6:39 pm

With triple digit highs returning, local golf courses and the golfers themselves are battling the heat.

The harsh heat has courses like LaFortune working tirelessly to give areas like the greens, fairways and tee boxes necessary amounts of water

Officials at the course said at most, they have to use well over 100,000 gallons of water in one night to keep the 36 holes looking fresh.

"We're in that 30 to 50 thousand dollar a month range easily during a month like we just had," LaFortune Director of Golf Patrick McCrate said.

McCrate said they do their best to maintain the course year-round, especially since they have seen a huge increase in people taking up golf during the pandemic.

Which he said is a good problem to have.

"This to me was even a bigger boost than when Tiger Woods burst onto the scene," McCrate said.

As for the golfers, the way they stay fresh is just like the grass.

"It's just multiple bottles of water," golfer John Stuart said. "I've probably had four bottles of water today. I bring water out and I bring water with me, and I fill it up with Ice and let it melt down."

Some golfers also said they try to prepare for the round even before tee time.

"If you do workout and stay conditioned and stuff like that, it does help you a lot," Golfer Landon Miller said.

For those who are playing in this heat, it is important to eat something before playing, find shade whenever you are playing and drink plenty of water throughout the round to stay fresh.