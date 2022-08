Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:29 pm

By: News On 6

Family Chooses To Stay Grateful While Facing Several Challenges

Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage

Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic.

Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded.

The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since May.

On top of all of this, three of the kids were in a crash that left one seriously injured.

News On 6's Ryan Gillin has more on the Holmes family story, tonight at 9 and 10 p.m. on the Tulsa CW and News On 6.