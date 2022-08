Sunday, August 14th 2022, 6:44 pm

By: News On 6

Osage Language Course Offered At Bartlesville High School

This fall, Bartlesville High School will be offering a new Osage language course to its students.

Students will learn a foundation in the Osage spelling, grammar, vocabulary, history and culture.

Corey Maker, a member of Osage Nation, will be teaching the course.

Maker studied the Osage language under the mentorship of Janis Carpenter, one of the leaders and a master teacher for the Osage Nation Language Department.