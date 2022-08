Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:42 pm

By: News On 6

17-Year-Old Boy Shot In head At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road.

Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the 17-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Police said officers are interviewing witnesses.

Police were unable to say how many shots were fired or if there was any connection between the shooter and victim.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

News On 6 has a crew on the scene gathering more information, stay tuned for updates.