Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:29 pm

By: News On 6

Semi-Truck Spills Liquid Cranberry On I-244 Ramp After Rollover

A wreck along I-244 Sunday evening led to a ramp being closed for cleanup.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and trailer rolled over on the I-244 northbound ramp around 5:30 p.m.

The semi spilled its contents, liquid cranberries, onto the road.

Crews are working to clear up the mess so drivers should avoid that area.