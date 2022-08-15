Time Travelers Vintage Expo Hosts Inaugural Event At Cain's Ballroom

Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:31 pm

People had the chance to go back in time on Sunday at the Time Travelers Vintage Expo.

Cain's Ballroom in Downtown Tulsa hosted the event from 11 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

There were vintage items to browse and buy from clothing to accessories to home goods and records.

Vendors also sold handmade items.

"Tulsa Time Travelers is just a gathering of like everyone in the community who likes old clothes, funky items and repurposing goods," said Bella Harney.

this was the first event of its kind and organizers say they hope to bring it back every year.