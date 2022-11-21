Smart Shopper Jodie Smith Shares How To Save Money This Holiday Season

Monday, November 21st 2022, 5:07 pm
The holiday shopping season is underway and with inflation, many families are searching online looking for the best deals to save money.
One trick could be to buy the generic brands instead of going with the brand names.
On Monday, smart shopper Jodi Smith joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to share how generic brands can be just as good, but for way cheaper.
