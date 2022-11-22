Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase


Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 5:22 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244.

Officers say they then lost sight of the man, but they believe they know who he is.

Police are now working to find person responsible.


