Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase

Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 5:22 am
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle.
According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244.
Officers say they then lost sight of the man, but they believe they know who he is.
Police are now working to find person responsible.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
