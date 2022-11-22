Taste Test Tuesday: Candace Conley's Creamy Pumpkin Pasta With Caramelized Mushrooms

By: News On 6

The News On 6 team is in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen with Candace Conley from The Girl Can Cook! studio in Broken Arrow.

On Tuesday, Candace shared a recipe for a creamy pumpkin pasta.

Recipe:

Serves 8

1 lb pasta, cooked according to package instructions

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 medium shallot, chopped

1 lb cremini mushrooms, thickly sliced

½ cup chicken broth

¼ cup heavy cream

½ tbsp fresh sage leaves, chopped

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

2 cups pumpkin puree

¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Directions:

Melt butter in oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook until softened. Add mushrooms and sauté until caramelized then turn off heat and set aside in a separate bowl.

In the same sauté pan over medium heat, add broth and cream with grated nutmeg and sage. Heat until mixture is boiling, and the sage is fragrant. Whisk in pumpkin puree and bring back to a boil. Lower the temperature and add in cooked pasta. Toss until well coated.

Arrange pasta in a flat, pasta bowl and arrange mushrooms around one edge. Top with grated cheese.