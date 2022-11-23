Watch: Rhema Bible Church Prepares To Turn On The Annual Christmas Lights

By: News On 6

-

A Christmas tradition is about to light up the holiday season.

Leaders at Rhema Bible Church say the famous display featuring millions of lights is a gift to the community. Crews have been setting up for this since September. The bridge alone is covered in more than 70,000 lights. This is the 41st year of Rhema Lights adding joy and lots of color to the church campus.

Associate Pastor Craig Hagin says his dad started this in 1982 with more than 60,000 lights. Now, you'll see millions throughout the 110 acres with different scenes set up and lights synched to music. Hagin hopes the lights serve as a reminder to believers of the meaning of Christmas.

"And really, the reason we have them is because, Jesus is the light of the world, and so during the Christmas season, we want to be a light to the community,” Hagin said.

He says the display draws nearly half a million people from Oklahoma and surrounding states.

You can ride on a horse-drawn carriage and enjoy snacks and drinks like funnel cakes, mini donuts, and hot chocolate.

It's free to walk through and donations are accepted.

"To watch these little kids, their faces just light up when they see these lights. And it's just a wonderful thing to be a blessing to this community. It's free of charge,” Hagin said.

The lights will be turned on Wednesday, November 23 at 6 p.m. and you can watch it live on News On 6.

You can visit each night from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. through New Year's Day.

The lights will stay on no matter the weather.