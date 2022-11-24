Authorities Battle House Fire In Broken Arrow, No Injuries Reported

By: News On 6

Authorities said no injuries were reported after crews battled a fire in a Broken Arrow home Thursday afternoon.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the home at W. Galveston St. near W. Houston St. around noon.

BAFD said the fire started on the second story of the house and firefighters were able to contain it.

Authorities said the first floor suffered water and smoke damage. All occupants, including pets, made it out of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay tuned for updates.