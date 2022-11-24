State Fire Marshal Investigating Deadly House Fire In Commerce


Thursday, November 24th 2022, 3:49 pm

By: News On 6


COMMERCE, Okla. -

The State Fire Marshal is investigating after a woman was killed during a house fire on Thursday.

The fire was at a home in Commerce, north of Miami in Ottawa County.

A cause of the fire has not been determined. It does not appear to be foul play at this time.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.
