State Fire Marshal Investigating Deadly House Fire In Commerce

Thursday, November 24th 2022, 3:49 pm
The State Fire Marshal is investigating after a woman was killed during a house fire on Thursday.
The fire was at a home in Commerce, north of Miami in Ottawa County.
A cause of the fire has not been determined. It does not appear to be foul play at this time.
The fire started around 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.
