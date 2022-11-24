Bristow Public Library Selling Thousands of Books at Upcoming Sale

-

As holiday shoppers get busy this weekend, the Bristow Public Library is offering some great deals on books.

From children's books to novels and cookbooks, there is a bit of everything for sale.

About 3,000 books at the Bristow Public Library need new homes.

"They're just kind of taking up space,” Executive Director Heather Hutto said.

They haven't been checked out in a while, so they've been pulled from the shelves, and now they're for sale.

Hutto said this is the first book sale at the library in years and invites people who are already out shopping for Small Business Saturday, to stop by and pick out a few books.

"One of the luxuries, if you will, of being a small town is you don't have to pay big city prices,” she said.

Shoppers can expect books to cost anywhere from 50 cents to a couple dollars.

Hutto said all the money will go to "Friends of the Library," to help pay for new books, and programs.

"Libraries across the state are facing budget cuts -- really, nationwide. And by having book sales, it enables us to make a little bit of extra money and then use those funds to purchase new books and pay for other resources," Hutto said.

Kids who come in on Saturday will be given a voucher, so they can pick out five free books to take home.

“We didn't want cost to be a barrier for our youngest patrons,” Hutto said.

"I think if they see something that they like and they know that they can have it…I think that's great,” Children’s Librarian Elsie George said.

George is working with volunteers to organize everything for Saturday.

"Some of my very, very favorites that I've read to children over the years,” she said.

The sale starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes on until 12:30 p.m., just the beginning of a new chapter for the old books.



