Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland

Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer.

Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village

“I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve been a really good girl,” Currier said.

Her family is one of many who rang in the Christmas Season after their Thanksgiving meals. Summer Miller, Emersyn Wofford, and Frankie Knipp say it’s their first time attending.

“I like it. They got to go to Santa’s little workshop and get them some candy. We got some hot chocolate and we can’t wait to see the lights on the trees,” Miller said.

Santa is joined by Mrs. Clause in the Candy Shoppe and just outside is Candyland where families can play snowball toss, tic tac toe, and take photos in the Sugar Dome. Santa’s elves can even be seen working their tools to get presents ready for Christmas.

Historical Society President, Victoria Oltmann says this is the city’s biggest fundraiser and will go toward expanding and renovating the historic district to attract more visitors.

Our second phase now is to go ahead and finish Plumber Station and then start our veteran’s memorial, our rose garden, also our butterfly garden and then we’ll be building a new museum,” Oltmann said.

Santa will make appearances every Thursday through Sunday until December 22 when he returns to the North Pole.



