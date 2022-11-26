Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe

With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe.

For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.

"We have bike patrol, and we use patrol officers, and we use officers in patrol cars to monitor and patrol the 71st street quarter specifically around Woodland Hill Mall," Collum said.

Collum says the officers patrol the area all day. He says the goal is to be seen as much as possible inside and outside the mall.

"One of the reasons we're out here is to have a presence so people can feel safe when they are shopping," Collum said.

The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office were both present today for Black Friday. The TCSO even had homeland security towers in certain areas.