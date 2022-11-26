Hackers Lock Broken Arrow Business Owner Out Of Online Profile, Hampering Success

A Broken Arrow business gets hacked during the holidays.

The business owner said she's spent 5 years building up quite a following. Now she has to start over from scratch after her Facebook page got hacked, slowing down her orders for handmade jewelry.

"They gave me a remittance every month for engagement on my page and now the hackers are collecting that paycheck," said Tiffany Villarreal, The Milky Way Breastmilk Jewelry.

Tiffany Villarreal started her business, Milky Way Breastmilk Jewelry, five years ago.

"They took personal information from me. I have a lot of people that trust me with stories about their life through messages on Facebook," said Villarreal.

Women worldwide send Tiffany their breast milk to preserve it as a piece of jewelry.

"A lot of times its babies that didn't make it and they still have milk so sometimes it's milk and ashes together," said Villarreal. "I can use umbilical cords, dried placenta, dried flowers. A lot of people save flowers from funerals or weddings. Something special in their life. I've done gravesite dirt."

Earlier this month her personal Facebook page got restricted, then her business page was locked.

Tiffany talked to someone at Facebook who told her to upload her driver's license.

"Once I did that, they said I was permanently banned for child exploitation," said Villarreal. "On my business page, it says that the admins are now located in Indonesia."

Tiffany has tried for weeks now to get ahold of Facebook so she can get her business page back, or at the very least let her 63K followers know what's happened.

"I just keep getting robotic emails sent from them," said Villarreal.

If Tiffany messages people on her old page, she gets flagged as spam.

She sent emails to her clients and several people responded saying the same thing happened to their business pages.

"I had someone who told me their 15-year photography business was also hacked, and she lost control of that," said Villarreal.

Tiffany still has her website and has started a new Facebook Page.