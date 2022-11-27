Shop Small Tulsa Initiative Encourages People To Shop Locally

-

An event that encourages people in Tulsa to shop locally, while also giving them a chance to win prizes, is happening for the first time Saturday.

This first-year initiative is designed to encourage people to support local businesses.

Charla Murrah is the owner of The Lolly Garden, a children’s boutique in Utica Square that sells clothes, accessories, shoes, and a ton of fun gifts. She says shop small Tulsa is a chance to help other small businesses.

"I feel like the event just kind of puts that focus back on the small businesses. We live in the community; we are a part of your community. I love being able to go out and about and see all our customers, it’s a great, great thing and to give back is just wonderful," Murrah said.

Organizer Erik Michael Collins says for shoppers, visiting participating stores could mean a big prize.

"You can start at any of the participating businesses, you can grab a free passport, and then you're going to get a sticker for every single purchase that you make. If you get three or more stickers, you can go online and you can enter the Tulsa holiday staycation giveaway," Collins said.

Phoebe Stinson and her mom were out shopping on Saturday. Stinson says she is a frequent Lolly Garden shopper, she grabbed her passport and was ready to do some holiday shopping at other small businesses in the area.

"I am out here to support small business; I work for a small business, so I understand the importance of supporting local and that’s what I like to do. So, I'm shopping for myself and my niece and my kids," Stinson said.

More than 100 businesses are participating in the 2022 Shop Small Tulsa initiative.