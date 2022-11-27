Eufaula Lighted Boat Parade Postponed To Sunday Due To Weather

By: News On 6

-

Families in Eufaula will have to wait a little longer to celebrate the start of the holidays.

The city's fifth annual lighted boat parade was scheduled for Saturday night in Eufaula Cove, but was postponed because of the weather.

It will now start Sunday at dusk.

You can line up along the lake and at several marinas to watch the entertainment and also vote for your favorite boats.

Top displays win prizes for best in show, most creative and people's choice.