Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Wagoner County

By: News On 6

Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Saturday night in Wagoner County.

At around 11 p.m., Oak Grove firefighters received a call about a possible house fire near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire started in the chimney area and spread to the roof of the back porch and into the attic.

The fire was brought under control after they battled the blaze for an hour and a half, according to firefighters.

With the help from Rolling Hills Fire Department, Fair Oaks Fire Protection District and Catoosa Professional Fire Fighters, the fire didn’t spread to the interior area of the home.

Firefighters said everyone made it out of the home safely.