Monkeys Enjoy Feast Of Food In Streets Of Thailand City

Sunday, November 27th 2022, 7:04 pm
Some happy monkeys got to feast on some treats in their honor on Sunday.
As a thank you for attracting foreign tourists, a city in Thailand laid out plates of fruits, vegetables and desserts for the monkeys to enjoy.
The buffet worth nearly $3,000 fed about 4,000 of the monkeys living on the streets.
The city says tourists from all over have come back in full-force since the pandemic-induced lull, just to see the monkeys.
