Gusty South Winds Arriving Soon

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Windy weather returns to Green Country on Monday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Windy weather will develop later in the day on Monday, continuing into Tuesday. Wind advisories are possible for some of these time periods on Monday night and overnight ahead of a powerful storm system that moves across the central plains Tuesday providing severe weather threats across the southeastern third of the nation. The severe weather threats are expected to remain east of our immediate area. Before the strong winds arrive, patchy fog is possible early Monday morning across part of the area. Some locations will be near or even below freezing for a short period on Monday morning. Use caution while driving if you encounter fog, mostly across east-central Oklahoma.

A strong cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing another round of blustery and cold weather Wednesday and Thursday after highs today reach the lower 60s and Tuesday nearing the upper the lower 70s. Strong south winds will develop later tonight and continue tonight into Tuesday ahead of the cold front. A few scattered showers or storms will be possible Tuesday morning across far southeastern OK well ahead of the main front. As the front advances across northeastern OK Tuesday evening, a very small window exists for a stray thunderstorm into northwestern Arkansas. A small window will also exist for some flurries from 11 p.m. Tuesday night to pre-dawn Wednesday behind the front across far northern OK and southern Kansas. This is a very low probability. The clouds will clear quickly Wednesday morning with temps dropping into the 20s. Wednesday afternoon highs will only reach the lower 40s with a brisk northwest wind. A moderating air mass is likely Friday before another cold front moves across the state Saturday with a one-day cool-down. South winds return Sunday with moisture streaming into the area as rain chances return. Data also suggest colder weather returns by the middle of next week if not earlier.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV