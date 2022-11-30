Author Rachel Cruze, Mental Health Expert Dr. John Delony Discuss How The Shopping Season Can Impact Mental Health


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 4:31 am

By: News On 6


The holiday shopping season is now in full swing, as Cyber Monday deals try to attract consumers with less purchasing power than they had a year ago.

Personal Finance Expert and New York Times Best-Selling Author Rachel Cruze along with mental health expert Dr. John Delony joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about how the shopping season can affect your mental health and how you can set expectations for the season.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 30th, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

Top Headlines

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022