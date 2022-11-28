Procession Held For Sanitation Worker Killed By Passing Car

Monday, November 28th 2022, 5:00 pm
The American Waste Control held a procession on Monday in honor of a sanitation worker who was hit and killed while crossing the street near Sand Springs.
|Related Story: Sanitation Driver Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
Highway Patrol Troopers say Clarence Bond stepped off the truck to get a trash can when a woman from Sand Springs hit him. Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.
His coworkers remember him as a sweet man and a great coworker.
Bond leaves behind a wife, five children, siblings, and many loved ones. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe set up by Bond's loved ones.
November 28th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022