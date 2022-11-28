Procession Held For Sanitation Worker Killed By Passing Car

By: News On 6

The American Waste Control held a procession on Monday in honor of a sanitation worker who was hit and killed while crossing the street near Sand Springs.

Highway Patrol Troopers say Clarence Bond stepped off the truck to get a trash can when a woman from Sand Springs hit him. Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

His coworkers remember him as a sweet man and a great coworker.

Bond leaves behind a wife, five children, siblings, and many loved ones. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe set up by Bond's loved ones.

