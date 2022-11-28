Procession Held For Sanitation Worker Killed By Passing Car


Monday, November 28th 2022, 5:00 pm

By: News On 6


The American Waste Control held a procession on Monday in honor of a sanitation worker who was hit and killed while crossing the street near Sand Springs.

Related Story: Sanitation Driver Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs

Highway Patrol Troopers say Clarence Bond stepped off the truck to get a trash can when a woman from Sand Springs hit him. Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

His coworkers remember him as a sweet man and a great coworker.

Bond leaves behind a wife, five children, siblings, and many loved ones. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe set up by Bond's loved ones.

﻿
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 28th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022