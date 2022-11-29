Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation To Collect Book Donations For 'Read To Succeed' Program

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation To Collect Donations For 'Read To Succeed' Program

-

Giving Tuesday has finally arrived and people nationwide are encouraged to give back to charities or nonprofits of their choice.

To mark the occasion, Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation is holding its 'Read to Succeed Campaign' for a second year in a row. The foundation is looking for donations to help give books to students in the district.

The foundations goal is to put four books in the hands of every 2nd grader in Broken Arrow.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details.