Judge Rules Results Of District 5 Race Are Valid

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 2:09 pm
A Tulsa County judge denied the voting irregularity petition of City Council candidate Mykey Arthrell on Monday and ruled that the results of the District 5 City Council race are valid.
This is a developing story see previous stories below:
|Judge To Make Decision In Tulsa District 5 City Council Race Results
Recount Underway In Tulsa City Council District 5 Election
Miller Declared Winner As Tulsa District 5 Results Set To Be Certified; Arthrell Plans Irregularity Complaint
|Tulsa's District 5 City Councilor Plans To File Irregularity Complaint After Some Voters Denied Ballots
Tulsa County Election Board Investigating Ballot Irregularities At Tulsa Precinct
November 29th, 2022
November 22nd, 2022
August 21st, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022