Judge Rules Results Of District 5 Race Are Valid

By: News On 6

Judge To Make Decision In Tulsa District 5 City Council Race Results

A Tulsa County judge denied the voting irregularity petition of City Council candidate Mykey Arthrell on Monday and ruled that the results of the District 5 City Council race are valid.

