Judge Rules Results Of District 5 Race Are Valid


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 2:09 pm

By: News On 6


A Tulsa County judge denied the voting irregularity petition of City Council candidate Mykey Arthrell on Monday and ruled that the results of the District 5 City Council race are valid.

This is a developing story see previous stories below:

Judge To Make Decision In Tulsa District 5 City Council Race Results

Recount Underway In Tulsa City Council District 5 Election

Miller Declared Winner As Tulsa District 5 Results Set To Be Certified; Arthrell Plans Irregularity Complaint

Tulsa's District 5 City Councilor Plans To File Irregularity Complaint After Some Voters Denied Ballots

Tulsa County Election Board Investigating Ballot Irregularities At Tulsa Precinct
