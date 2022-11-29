State Of Oklahoma In Need Of Foster Parents

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 3:18 pm
There are more than 6,700 children in state custody in Oklahoma. The state is in need of more foster parents to open their homes to children in need. Deborah Shropshire with the State Department of Human Services is here to discuss the different challenges the state is seeing right now when it comes to foster care.
