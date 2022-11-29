Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 4:44 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
