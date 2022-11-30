By: News On 6

Jay Man Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison For Killing Mother, Shooting Family Member

A federal judge has sentenced a man from Jay, Oklahoma, for murdering his mother and shooting a family member twice in March of 2021.

42-year-old Christopher Weeley will spend 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder and assault with intent.

Weely admitted in court that he shot both of them in 2021.

Both victims were taken to the hospital after a Delaware County deputy found them, but the mother died while being transported.