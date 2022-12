By: News On 6

Watch: Arts Alliance Tulsa Prepares To Host 'Holiday Art In The Park' At The Guthrie Green

-

Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa is transforming into a winter wonderland this weekend.

Arts Alliance Tulsa is hosting its 'Holiday Art in the Park' which will feature a variety of visual and performing arts.

Chad Oliverson, Director of Marketing and Community Partnership with Arts Alliance Tulsa, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming festival.