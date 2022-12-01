Neighbors Credit Men For Saving Homes From Fire Started By Squirrel

-

Two men jumped into action and saved two of their neighbors' homes from catching on fire.

Dillon Tyler and Kyle Butterworth were relaxing in their garage, just as they usually do on what they call a typical lazy day.

"Next thing you know we hear a big boom, lights go out, and we poked our head out of the garage and sitting there for a second. Then we just started smelling a fire," Butterworth said.

A squirrel caught fire Tuesday afternoon when it touched a transformer, fell to the ground, and ignited a yard.

"So, I was like 'I'm going to grab my fire extinguisher,' he got his shoes on, and we went out back in the front yard and then I could see the fire," Butterworth said.

Dillon and Kyle heard one of their neighbors calling for help as the fire began to spread to another neighbor's yard next door. Kyle said the flames were getting higher.

"When the wind would blow, it would get up probably about chest height. Once the wind calmed down, it was just a light burn," Butterworth said.

Despite neighbors calling them heroes, Kyle said he and Dillon raced to put the fire out just because it was the neighborly thing to do.

Their neighbor Lindsay Morris, who was at work when the fire happened, said she's thankful for their quick response.

"I wish I could make them a home cooked meal every night, but we sent them some DoorDash as a thank you. It's just a little act of kindness. They obviously did so much more for us and for our family. We could never repay them for what they did for us," Morris said.