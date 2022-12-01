By: News On 6

Tulsa Regional Chamber To Host Annual 'State Of The Economy' Address

-

Economists are set to share national and local predictions on the economy at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual 'State of the Economy,' on Thursday.

The event helps keep Tulsa business leaders up to date on economic indicators that could impact the economy in the upcoming year.

Chief Economist for the Commerce Trust Company, Scott Colbert and President of Region Track Dr. Mark Snead will be keynote speakers at the event.

That event will be held at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel starting at noon on Thursday, December 1.