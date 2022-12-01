Salvation Army Angel Tree Seeking Adopters For Remaining Angels

-

Thousands of Green Country kids will have presents under the tree this Christmas, thanks to the Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army needs more gifts and there is still time to give. The Joy Center is where the overflow toys are stored from dolls to cars to games, and each one will go to an Oklahoma child. Rows and rows of toys line the shelves waiting to go to new homes.

Families in need of financial help register for the Angel Tree. Once approved, the child's wish list gets printed on a tag, which is placed on trees at Woodland Hills Mall. From there, people shop for their angels and bring the presents to be processed.

"I think most children actually kind of believe that something is going to be under the tree on Christmas morning. I don't think they worry so much about this. Sort of just an assumption a kid gets to make when they're young. I think it's the parents who are concerned about it,” said Major Sarah Nelson, Area Commander of the Tulsa Area Salvation Army.

Nelson says for some, the holiday season can be a stressful time, so this is a blessing on both sides.

“So, I love the reality that Angel Tree becomes a gift not just for the kids, but also for the parents because it really does lift a burden for their whole family,” Nelson said.

Around 1,000 angels are waiting to be adopted. If you would like to give, you can pick up a tag at the mall or here: TUL Salvation Army | Angel Tree (tsamm.org)

Gifts are needed by Friday, December 10, and families will pick up presents a few days before Christmas. The Angel Tree is serving as a reminder of what this season is truly about.