Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture.

The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods. You can shop for Christmas while experiencing German culture in Green Country.

Nikki Brewer is the Committee Chair of the event hosted by the German-American Society of Tulsa.

"It is based off the Chriskindlmarkts in Germany and around Europe, so it's a very authentic, German, cultural thing so we wanted to bring that to Tulsa whenever we started it. And so, a little bit of American tradition, a little bit of German tradition kind of welded together,” Brewer said.

Plus, you can have a bite to eat while you shop with traditional foods to choose from. The menu includes beef goulash, schnitzel sandwiches, Bavarian cheesecake and Glühwein, a mulled spice wine.

Brewer said it's made possible by volunteers and there are more than 24 vendors filling two floor levels.

"You can find jewelry, pottery, we have books, woodworking, imported goods, hand-crocheted items, hand-sewn items, wine, all kinds of just fun things. Great things to fill stockings and gifts for Christmas or just fun things to collect for yourself,” Brewer said.

You can stop by until 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Chriskindlmarkt is located at the German-American Society of Tulsa Event Center at 2301 E 15th Street.