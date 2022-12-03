By: News On 6

TCSO To Host Free Class For Parents On Protecting Kids From Online Predators

-

TCSO is teaming up with the Demand Project and Tulsa Tech to host a free class for area parents on how to protect their children against predators online.

Parents will learn about the various apps and techniques that predators use to groom victims, TCSO said. Deputies will also share some about actual investigations by TCSO’s Child Predator Unit.

The class is December 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is for adults only. It will be held at 3638 S Memorial Dr. in Tulsa Tech’s Client Service Center.

You can click here to access the website to register for the event.