OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash

Saturday, December 3rd 2022, 7:08 am
A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59.
OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash.
One of the passengers inside of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The 25-year-old driver, Jade Duncan, and an 8-year-old passenger were both transported to the hospital in fair condition.
Troopers haven’t released any further details about the passenger that was killed.
