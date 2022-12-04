Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Breaks Ground On New Building

Sunday, December 4th 2022, 10:50 am
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has broken ground on a new building.
They said the new space will have 126 new rooms for patients, including intensive care and progressive care units, along with a new lobby and chapel.
The major expansion is expected to cost $150 million.
Project managers expect construction on the tower to be finished and ready to welcome its first patients by the end of 2025.
