Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Breaks Ground On New Building


Sunday, December 4th 2022, 10:50 am

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has broken ground on a new building.

They said the new space will have 126 new rooms for patients, including intensive care and progressive care units, along with a new lobby and chapel.

The major expansion is expected to cost $150 million.

Project managers expect construction on the tower to be finished and ready to welcome its first patients by the end of 2025.
