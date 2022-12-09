Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself To Woman Inside Store

-

A man is in jail after he exposed himself to a woman inside of the Dollar Tree near 3rd and Lewis in October, police said. Investigators said they were able to find the suspect because the victim alerted a store employee, who got a picture of the suspect's license plate.

The woman was doing nothing wrong when she was shopping in the store, detectives said. They said she looked up and saw Mathew Cannida exposing himself in an aisle.

The woman told a store employee what happened, and that worker was able to get a picture of Cannida’s license plate as he left the store, police said. That picture helped them get an idea of who their suspect was, investigators said.

Detectives said this is not Cannida’s first arrest for this crime. He was arrested for indecent exposure in Owasso back in 2018.

Records show he avoided prison on a deferred sentence to different charges.

Tulsa Police believe Cannida is connected to other exposure cases, but they said the victims did not want to take part in the investigation. In this case, investigators said he was caught on video inside of the store for an hour.

As shocking as this was for the victim, she and the store staff handled it well, officers said.

“I can’t say that she could have done anything better than what she did,” said Lt. Darin Ehrenrich, Tulsa Police. “She immediately took action and the store employees there did a phenomenal job as well.”

Detectives said these crimes often do not get reported. However, investigators encourage anyone to report it so they can start an investigation.