Nonprofit Pays Off Mortgage For Family Of Fallen Tulsa Firefighter


Friday, December 9th 2022, 5:05 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tunnel to Towers foundation is embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season. As part of the nonprofit's season of hope campaign, they've paid off the full mortgage on the home of a fallen Tulsa firefighter. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney spoke with the Ryan Phillips' family about what this act of kindness means to them.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022