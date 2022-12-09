Nonprofit Pays Off Mortgage For Family Of Fallen Tulsa Firefighter

Friday, December 9th 2022, 5:05 pm
The Tunnel to Towers foundation is embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season. As part of the nonprofit's season of hope campaign, they've paid off the full mortgage on the home of a fallen Tulsa firefighter. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney spoke with the Ryan Phillips' family about what this act of kindness means to them.
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 10th, 2022
December 10th, 2022
December 10th, 2022
December 10th, 2022