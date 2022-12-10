Broken Arrow Elementary Students Get Hands-On Learning With Coffee Cart Business

-

Elementary school students in Broken Arrow are learning hands-on what it takes to run a business with a student-run coffee cart.

Friday morning is the best time of the week in Mrs. Williams fourth and fifth grade special needs class.

"They are asking each day we come in, 'is it coffee cart day,'" Mrs. Williams said.

The students go door to door delivering hot chocolate and coffee to staff members throughout the school. Mrs. Williams said they visit about 35 to 45 teachers every week.

"Our students are practicing taking money, counting their money, making change. We are practicing reading skills by reading, practicing social skills by talking to staff members," she said.

While they deliver on Friday, the work starts at the beginning of the week with passing out order forms on Monday, and then getting prepped for the big deliver day.

"You can see the pride on the students' faces, you can see the excitement, they are coming out of their shell," she said.

The cart has only been around for a few weeks, but she said she has already seen so much growth in her students. It's a great way to take what they learn in the classroom into the real world.

"This really brings it to life, this is what makes the kids actually learn to use the money, how to count the money, the values of the money," she said.

She said as a teacher she loves seeing her students thrive. "The fun part is seeing their growth, seeing how much they are learning and how much they are growing," she said.

All of the money they make goes to buy supplies for the cart. Mrs. Williams said they hope to continue the cart for many years to come.