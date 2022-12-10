Christmas Symphony Happening Saturday Night At Owasso High School PAC

-

A young musician with a big dream of one day arranging a Christmas symphony is holding a free performance Saturday night in front of hundreds of people.

The hour-long show will be held at Owasso High School's PAC at 7 o'clock.

Daniel Orellana, 17, managed to get a group of more than 60 musicians from across the country together for one night only.

“People from California, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Georgia," said Daniel.

This is Daniel's first time conducting a symphony.

“We have students. We have college students. We have professionals. Business professionals. We have veterans. We have professional musicians," said Daniel Orellana.

He and his sister Julie put up flyers at small businesses around the Tulsa area and before he knew it, his recruits were also recruiting.

Rehearsals began over zoom in November.

“In-between rehearsals, he would spend hours writing music notes for every musician," said Alfonso Orellana.

Daniel learned to play piano when he was four by listening to his sister play.

“When I was like two or three, our parents would take my sister and I to nursing homes and we would sing for the residents and we would like play music for them and so it always like touched me to bring music to the community," said Daniel.

“Music has been a great way to detach from work and from different things that I have going on," said Julie Orellana.

The performance opens with a piece Daniel wrote called "Joy to the World Reimagined," followed by many Christmas classics.

Daniel's dad said when he rented the auditorium, he stood on the stage and thought, "How are we going to fill over 1200 seats?" But they exceeded their own expectations.

“We would tell them everything you receive, the blessing you receive is to return them, is to give them back," said Alfonso Orellana.

“I think our little family has been blessed the most. To see my young people excited about this. To see the love that they poured out into this event and to see what this is doing to their characters," said Lesley Orellana.

“I’m very proud of my brother," said Julie Orellana.

Daniel hopes to uplift people with his music.

“To point them to the real story of Christmas and to like point them to God, you know," said Daniel.

