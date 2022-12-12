By: News On 6

Construction Project To Close Intersection Near The University Of Tulsa

A construction project will close roads near the University of Tulsa this week.

The intersection of North Harvard and East Admiral Court will close for waterline work.

Crews are set to tie in a new six-inch water line to an existing 16-inch water mainline.

Construction is set to begin on Monday and the road will remain closed until work finishes on Friday.