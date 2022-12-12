Construction Project To Close Intersection Near The University Of Tulsa


Monday, December 12th 2022, 6:32 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A construction project will close roads near the University of Tulsa this week.

The intersection of North Harvard and East Admiral Court will close for waterline work.

Crews are set to tie in a new six-inch water line to an existing 16-inch water mainline.

Construction is set to begin on Monday and the road will remain closed until work finishes on Friday.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022