Nearly 200 Decoration-Related Injuries Every Day During Holidays

By: CBS News

Decorating for the holidays is an annual tradition, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are nearly 200 decorating-related injuries every day during the holiday season. Many of them are falls, especially when people use a ladder to put up lights and other decorations.

"If you're using a ladder, make sure the ladder is on a firm surface and have somebody with you to make sure that the ladder is not tipping over. For decorations, if you're talking about ornaments on a Christmas tree, make sure the ones that are low to the ground aren't small, that create a choking hazard for children," says Alex Hoehn-Saric, the Chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC says there are an estimated 165,600 cooking fires every year and many happen during the holidays. "Always make sure that you keep anything flammable away from the stove. So, if you are wearing something loose fitting, pull it back. If you have anything like a towel or potholders, keep them away from any of the heat sources. And then also just make sure that if there are kids around, keep them away from the stove and out of the kitchen. Too many times you can see a tragedy happening when a kid grabs a handle and something really hot falls on them causing severe burns," Hoehn-Saric says.

Christmas trees are also a major cause of fires and officials tell people to water them regularly because a dry tree that catches fire can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds. I

Safety advocates say decorations need to be double checked for defects and lights shouldn't have any frayed wires or loose sockets.