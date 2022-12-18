OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash

By: News On 6

A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Blue Top Road and 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road.

Troopers said Aaron Roberts, 32, was traveling westbound on Blue Top Road at a fast speed when he failed to negotiate a turn to the left.

The vehicle then departed the roadway to the right, hit a tree and rolled, according to OHP.

Roberts was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash.