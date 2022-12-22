Thousands Without Power Around NE Oklahoma As Winter Storms Bring Snow, Frigid Temperatures

Thursday, December 22nd 2022, 7:31 am
Winter weather returned to Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing strong winds and some snow to parts of the state. The hazardous conditions have also left thousands without power across northeast Oklahoma.
As of 3 p.m.. on Thursday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) has reported that around 1,235 customers are without power around Northeast Oklahoma.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting that around 4,557 of its customers are without power around northeast Oklahoma.
Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that about 149 customers are without power around the northeastern parts of the state.
Currently, it is unclear when power will be restored to the impacted customers. Hazardous weather conditions are also expected to continue through the morning hours on Thursday.
