Bartlesville Police Officer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Resigns

By: Gabe Castillo

A Bartlesville police officer accused of sexual misconduct has resigned, according to the police department.

The department issued a statement on Thursday following the conclusion of its internal investigation into the allegations.

According to the department, investigators say they were not able to substantiate the allegations of sexual misconduct ,but determined that the officer had "violated several departmental policies."

Bartlesville police say due to the findings of the investigation, a pre-disciplinary hearing was held on Wednesday, December 21.

The department says following the hearing, the officer tendered his resignation and is no longer employed with the City of Bartlesville.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is conducting a criminal investigation at the request of the Bartlesville police Department. The department says the OSBI investigation is ongoing.

“The City of Bartlesville takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “Our Police Department and officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, so I’m grateful for the thorough, impartial review of this matter. I continue to have confidence in the leadership of our department and the officers who serve the citizens of Bartlesville. From an employment perspective, this matter is now resolved and, like everyone else, I will await the results of the OSBI’s investigation.”