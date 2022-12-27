Tulsa Police Offer Update On New Flock Safety Cameras

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the addition of the Flock Safety cameras in the city this year has been a game changer for solving crimes.

According to Chief Franklin, the cameras haven't just helped them catch car thieves and recover stolen cars, they have also helped officers solve homicides and other violent crime cases in the city.

