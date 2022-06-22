Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 5:06 pm

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input.

In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa.

The cameras are being tested so they're free for a year while the TPD decides if the cameras help solve more crimes.

The motion-detected Flock Cameras will soon be installed across Tulsa.

Several are going up at 61st and Peoria, a few will be put north of I-244, and some more will be placed near 31st and Garnett.

“They did their studies on where is the highest crime, what's going on, and they specifically chose these areas," said Karen Gilbert.

Gilbert with Tulsa Crime Stoppers said the Flock Cameras will capture license plate numbers and if the plate is registered with NCIC, the National Crime Information Center database, as stolen, officers will be able to recover it.

"It also is handy for Amber Alerts if police are looking for a lost child," Gilbert said.

The solar-powered cameras can capture the make, model, color and even dents or bumper stickers and send those images to police in real-time so police can head in the right direction.

"This is a great way to leverage information and take a little burden off of our TPD," Fowler said.

City councilor Jayme Fowler said the cameras will likely be a part of a new real-time information center the mayor and police chief want to bring to Tulsa. It was recently approved by the city council.

Gilbert said for people worried about privacy, these cameras are all going to be on public, city streets and won’t track things like vehicle speed OR faces.

“It’s another piece to the long-term solution of lowering the crime and making our neighborhoods safer," Fowler said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office already has several cameras up around the county.

The TPD Flock cameras should be up and running in a few weeks, and if they're a success after a year, the city may purchase them.