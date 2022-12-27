Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets

By: News On 6

Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks.

According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024.

Related Story: Simon Property Group To Restart Development On Jenks Outlet Mall

David Simon, Chairman, CEO and President of Simon said, "We are thrilled to bring these new and compelling projects to serve their markets, and they will provide the quality, variety and value combination that retailers and consumers have come to know and expect from Simon."

Related Story: Construction Starts On Jenks Outlet Mall

According to Simon, the 330,000 square foot center will feature almost 100 retailers.