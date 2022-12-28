Southwest Airlines Customers Trying To Find Separated Luggage At Tulsa International Airport

Travelers are frustrated as they try to figure out when they will get their belongings back from canceled flights.

Suitcases are piled up outside the Southwest Airlines baggage claim in Tulsa, and it’s a similar story at airports across the country. People have trickled through baggage claims throughout the day to see if their luggage has finally made it to town. Some customers have gone days without their belongings.

“Toiletries and things you want, like underwear,” said Claudia Pingatore, who traveled from Los Angeles to Tulsa. “My mom had me bring some clippings of a very valuable plant that is surely rotting in my bag now.”

Pingatore says her connecting flight from Denver to Tulsa was canceled so she booked on another airline. Her luggage still has not made it to Tulsa. Jamica Moore was also traveling to Tulsa from Florida. She had to drive into Oklahoma after her connecting flight in Austin was canceled.

She says it has been days of being on the phone trying to figure out where her bags are. An agent told her some of her luggage had made it to Tulsa while the rest is stuck in Texas.

“It’s been really stressful,” said Moore. “I’ve just been trying to take it one day at a time.”

Southwest Airlines says it knows many customers are separated from their luggage and they are trying to fix it, but they have not released a detailed plan.