Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex; Police Search For Shooter

By: News On 6

A woman was injured in a shooting that happened at an apartment complex near Apache and North Harvard, Tulsa Police said. Police are still looking for the suspect involved in this shooting.

The shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. Monday at the Apache Manor Apartments near Apache and North Harvard.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to one of her arms.

EMSA provided medical treatment to the victim at the scene and then took her to a local emergency room, officers said. Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

Police said they were told an altercation between several people ended when shots were discharged by an unknown suspect.

Officers said they tried to search for that person but did not find anyone. That information has been turned over to detectives as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.